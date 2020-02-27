“Shinji talked about Klopp” – Minamino explains how Kagawa talked up Liverpool before move

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino has revealed that former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa helped convince him to take the opportunity to work under Jurgen Klopp.

The duo were together at Borussia Dortmund, before the Japan legend left for United. Minamino somewhat followed in his countryman’s footsteps by leaving Red Bull Salzburg for the Premier League.

Our No.18 has now explained that Kagawa and Southampton’s Maya Yoshida talked to him about life in England, before he made the move. “I spoke to Maya Yoshida at Southampton but I didn’t ask him about Liverpool,” Minamino is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I just told him that I would be coming to the Premier League, but I never told him that it would be Liverpool.

“I also spoke to Shinji Kagawa as he had played for Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, too. Klopp talked to me about Shinji and Shinji talked about Klopp and from that I could sense that they had a really good relationship.

“Shinji said that Klopp was one of the best coaches in the world and now that I am here and working for him I have also realised he is one of the best coaches around.”

Obviously Kagawa and Klopp worked together for years at Dortmund, but the attacking midfielder is a former Manchester United man – it’s nice to see rivalry didn’t get in the way of him helping out his compatriot.

There was a wave of support from Japan for Minamino when he signed for Liverpool, and Kagawa wasn’t shy about showing his backing for the latest in the country’s world-class talent.

The former Dortmund man wished Taki well on Twitter and labelled Klopp the best manager in the world.