(Video) Hendo gives Firmino his famous ‘Diego Costa stare’ in ‘team meeting with a difference’

Liverpool have teased an upcoming advert on their official Twitter account that shows Jordan Henderson (jokingly, we think!) staring at a giddy Roberto Firmino during a team meeting!

The full video hasn’t yet been shared, but we can’t wait to see what they’ve come up – as seeing Hendo acting is something we’re not going to grow tired of.

The stare he gives Bobby in this clip is reminiscent of his famous one delivered to Diego Costa, when the brutish striker was playing for Chelsea, you’ll recall!

Henderson is currently injured, but is hoping to be back from him hamstring injury in time for the second-leg v Atletico Madrid, in which he will come up against Costa again.

UPDATE: The full video has been released!