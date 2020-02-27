(Video) LFC squad play the part of content creators in hilarious spoof ft. Hendo, Robbo, Bobby & Matip

Some members of the Liverpool squad have clubbed together to help create a hilarious advert for Chaokoh, the Reds’ new coconut water partner.

The video is a spoof of a team meeting in which Jordan Henderson plays the role of project manager, and features Andy Robertson, Bobby Firmino, Curtis Jones, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as content creators.

Robbo shines in the ad as the plucky yet hopeless ideas-man, with Matip jumping in with the odd ‘fun fact’ about coconuts which simply irritates Hendo and Lovren.

My favourite bit though would have to be Jones saying a piece of content they could make being literally his goal against Everton, but just replacing the ball with a coconut!

Take a watch of the full video below (via LFC):