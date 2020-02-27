(Video) Lijnders explains what makes LFC’s team special; cites Academy graduates as influence

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man and has played a major role in our recent successes. The Dutchman has been with the us since 2014 (pardoning a short stint at NEC in 2018) and knows how the club ticks.

Speaking to LFC TV, Lijnders has explained what sets Liverpool apart from other clubs. Being able to keep our star players and having a healthy stream of talent coming from the pool at the Academy are two of his main points.

Pep is also asked about working with Klopp and says the boss is very intelligent, and that his brain works differently from other people’s.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):