(Video) Reds looks sullen in Anfield tunnel despite comeback win v West Ham, showing how ludicrously high standards really are

Liverpool have set a blistering pace in the Premier League this season, requiring just 12 more points to secure the title, and you can tell the Reds hold themselves to a very high standard.

After the full-time whistle had blown at Anfield and West Ham were beaten 3-2, there were no big celebrations from the Liverpool players in the tunnel.

The squad looked like they had lost the game, having conceded twice – coming very close to stuttering on the course to an 18-game winning streak in the Premier League.

The looks on the players’ faces say everything!

This is the mentality Klopp has instilled in them. Brilliant.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 12:15: