(Video) Ter Stegen screams at Semedo to avoid the corner taken quickly and Liverpool fans are in hysterics

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not forgotten about Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘corner taken quickly’ from last season in the Champions League.

The now-famous moment of genius from the Scouser was immediate burned into the memories of every football fan watching, and no doubt the entire Barcelona team.

There’s no doubt ter Stegen is one of those players because he screamed at Nelson Semedo who was looking a bit too casual as Napoli were about to take a corner kick.

The German was switched on to what could have happened and his team-mate immediately fixed up.

Take a watch of the video below (via B/R Football):

If the above video is geo-locked for you, click here.

Some Liverpool fans have been finding this hilarious on Twitter – here are a few of our favourite Tweets:

