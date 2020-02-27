(Video) “That was like Coronation Street!” – Robbo fumes in new ad after Curtis Jones fluffs his lines

Some of the Liverpool squad have starred in a new advert to announce the club’s new partnership with Chaokoh – it’s absolutely hilarious, and just when we didn’t think it could get any funnier, LFC shared a bloopers reel on Twitter.

The video opens with Jordan Henderson expertly reading his line and then being applauded by Andrew Robertson.

Robbo then has a go, telling Curtis Jones that he’s thinking of perusing a career in music as he strums a guitar. The Scouser then looks at the defender blankly and says “am I meant to say mine straight after?”

The Scot jokingly shouts “are you f***ing kidding me?” and says his own acting “was like Coronation Street”!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):