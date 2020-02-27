(Video) West Ham player visibly gutted after Van Dijk gives shirt to someone else

There’s always some intriguing parts of of the Inside Anfield videos – and we make sure to check them out every time.

Following the 3-2 victory over West Ham, there was some competition from our opponents to get Virgil van Dijk’s shirt – and the Dutchman had to break the heart of poor Tomas Soucek.

The Czech asked our no.4 for his shirt as they were walking down the tunnel, but van Dijk had to say no – as he’d promised it to goalscorer Pablo Fornals instead.

The Spaniard gleefully collected the top, as Soucek’s face dropped at the news. Poor lad – hope he gets it next time!

Scroll to 12:10 for the moment: