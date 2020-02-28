Fabinho explains how he’s going to try and fill Henderson’s void

Fabinho wants to try and mirror Jordan Henderson’s leadership skills in the middle, while the skipper is out injured.

Henderson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up v Atletico Madrid, and he now faces a race against time to get fit for the second-leg in under two weeks’ time.

The Englishman was playing as the team’s anchorman throughout December and January, but reverted to the box-to-box role on Fab’s return.

Fabinho is back in the holding spot – and wants to use Hendo’s brilliant performances there as an example to follow.

“Hendo has been one of the team’s best players this season, without a doubt,” he told the official website.

“His performances have been really good and his presence on the pitch doesn’t just help us with the ball, but also with his attitude. He is the captain.

“Now I need to try to help the team out with this kind of leadership; of course, we have different personalities, but hopefully I can help a bit in this respect.

“As I said, Hendo has been one of the team’s best players and he’ll undoubtedly be missed, but this team has shown, even with important players missing, we’ve maintained our high standards.

“Unfortunately, it was Hendo that got injured this time around, but it is an opportunity for other players to show they’re up to the task, that they can come in and make a difference as well.”

In our strongest XI, both Fab and Hendo start – with the other spot likely taken up by Gini Wijnaldum (although Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both offer more creativity).

We definitely missed Hendo’s intensity v West Ham on Monday night – and Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get the players performing at a high level against Watford on Saturday evening – keen to find top form before the Atletico match.