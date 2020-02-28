‘Getting closer…’ Positive Henderson injury news gives hope for Atletico Madrid tie

Jordan Henderson is outside running already, following his hamstring injury picked up in the first-leg of the Champions League tie v Atletico Madrid.

The captain is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash, but has an opportunity to be in the starting XI on March 11 with Jurgen Klopp telling a press-conference today that Hendo is doing well in his recovery.

Klopp said he wasn’t in contention for the Watford game on Saturday, but that he’s ‘getting closer’.

The midfielder’s leadership was missed v West Ham on Monday, and it’ll be great to see him back in the side at the nearest opportunity.

Against the might and nastiness of Atletico, the skipper could play a crucial role in not letting the referee be influenced and geeing up the Anfield crowd – who’ll need to be at our very loudest to spur the team on.

We have a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg, and with no away goal, it’ll be mighty tough to progress.

But progress we can if we put in the kind of performance this team is capable of.