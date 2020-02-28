James Pearce says LFC ‘to make Werner an approach in the coming weeks’

Posted by
James Pearce says LFC ‘to make Werner an approach in the coming weeks’

Timo Werner is looking more and more like a Liverpool signing every day.

Not only has the player spoken up a move on two occasions, but Jurgen Klopp today said his comments were a positive – with journalist Nico Schira stating a contract is already on the table.

Now, the most trusted Liverpool reporter in the business, James Pearce, has said talks are likely to commence in the next few weeks – via a Q&A in the Athletic.

“I wouldn’t say anything is definite, especially after what happened with Fekir a couple of years ago! However, clearly the player is very keen on coming to LFC and Klopp really likes him. Also he’s available at a decent fee. Discussions haven’t opened yet but I’d expect LFC to make an approach in the coming weeks,” he writes. 

The German striker has a crazy return of 28 goals already this term, and will lead his country’s line at the Euros this summer.

Werner’s bargain £51m release-clause expires come April though, so a deal must be struck with Rb Leipzig before then.

The 23-year-old is the perfect age-profile to come in and develop into a recognised world-class striker – especially as our starting front-three are now approaching their thirties.

Werner will not have a spot in the side guaranteed, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent at the AFCON next season, there’ll be a large chunk when we’ll need a recognised performer.

Plus, his signing will help us compete in the domestic cup competitions a little more fervently – not to mention provide genuine competition for the current stars.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top