James Pearce says LFC ‘to make Werner an approach in the coming weeks’

Timo Werner is looking more and more like a Liverpool signing every day.

Not only has the player spoken up a move on two occasions, but Jurgen Klopp today said his comments were a positive – with journalist Nico Schira stating a contract is already on the table.

Now, the most trusted Liverpool reporter in the business, James Pearce, has said talks are likely to commence in the next few weeks – via a Q&A in the Athletic.

“I wouldn’t say anything is definite, especially after what happened with Fekir a couple of years ago! However, clearly the player is very keen on coming to LFC and Klopp really likes him. Also he’s available at a decent fee. Discussions haven’t opened yet but I’d expect LFC to make an approach in the coming weeks,” he writes.

The German striker has a crazy return of 28 goals already this term, and will lead his country’s line at the Euros this summer.

Werner’s bargain £51m release-clause expires come April though, so a deal must be struck with Rb Leipzig before then.

The 23-year-old is the perfect age-profile to come in and develop into a recognised world-class striker – especially as our starting front-three are now approaching their thirties.

Werner will not have a spot in the side guaranteed, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent at the AFCON next season, there’ll be a large chunk when we’ll need a recognised performer.

Plus, his signing will help us compete in the domestic cup competitions a little more fervently – not to mention provide genuine competition for the current stars.