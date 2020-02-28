‘No guarantee’ Liverpool crowned PL champions if conronavirus stops season – Telegraph

There is a report in the Telegraph which will no doubt go viral (no pun intended) today regarding the affects of the coronavirus on the Premier League.

They state that ‘there is no guarantee Liverpool would be crowned Premier League champions if the season was curtailed by the coronavirus’ – specifically stating that this is solely down to the fact there currently exists ‘no specific regulation in place governing such a scenario’.

The government is considering cancelling a number of sporting events in the coming months to contain the spread of the disease – and there is a very slim prospect of the Premier League being declared null and void – meaning despite our 22 point lead – this season could simply be cancelled.

It’s important we take the coronavirus seriously. After all, over 80,000 have been infected with the virus so far and 2,800 have died.

But we believe this is scaremongering in the search for hits from the Telegraph and the newspapers that have followed them in.

In reality, there is no protocol for such a situation – and if it did arise – the season would surely just be declared over early -.with the sides finishing in their current positions.

After all, by cancelling the season, there would be no relegation, nobody qualified for the Champions League.

This is very hypothetical of course – and not something we should really be worrying about in the immediate future.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds should have the title sewn up by the end of the month anyway.