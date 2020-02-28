Ray Parlour weighs into Arsenal Invincibles v Liverpool 2020 debate

We can’t believe that this season we’re not debating who will win the title, because Liverpool are 22 points clear, but who would win a fantasy matchup between ourselves and some of the legendary Premier League teams!

There’s been much discussion about the three or four sides which are regarded as the best the PL has seen: Manchester United’s treble winners, Arsenal’s Invincibles, Jose Mourinho’s first Chelsea outfit or Manchester City’s Centurions.

Liverpool though are on track to smash the points tallies set by all those teams and will most likely be picking up the title at some point in March.

Ray Parlour was part of the Arsenal squad that went unbeaten in 2003/04 and stated that he thinks it’d be a draw against Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Reds.

“What a side they are, Liverpool,” Parlour said in a video clip on Twitter.

“Absolutely different class. Obviously, Champions League winners, they’re going to win the Premier League this year.”

“Can they beat the Invincibles? Now you can’t really compare teams, you really can’t.

“We had a very strong team going forward, very good defence. But Liverpool, all you got to do is respect what they’re doing at the moment, they’ve been fantastic.

“I love watching Liverpool play, so I can’t answer that question.”

“I’ll go for a draw, how about that?”

The reality is, of course, if Liverpool drew the next 11 matches – we’d still finish on the same points tally as Arsenal from that iconic season!

That shows more than anything how exceptional this campaign has been.

We reckon the title will be secured against Crystal Palace towards the end of this month – and hopefully we’ll still be in the FA Cup and the Champions League so we can make a beeline towards another trophy to bolster Klopp’s growing collection.