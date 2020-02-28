Sadio Mane says Jurgen Klopp should get an Anfield statue

Sadio Mane has spoken of Jurgen Klopp’s brilliance and reckons the German will get an Anfield statue one day.

Our charismatic manager is regarded as the best on the planet after leading Liverpool to the Champions League last season, with a Premier League trophy soon to follow due to our 22 point lead over 2nd-placed Manchester City.

Mane, who Klopp signed in the summer of 2016, is one of his best players, and has lauded the contribution of his boss.

“For sure I think there will be one [a statue] because he is a great manager and he is doing very well for the club and the players,” he told BBC Sport when asked.

“He has his specific way of doing things and he gives his players more responsibility on the pitch which is really important.

“At the same time, he is very friendly with his players so that is one of his big strengths.”

Mane has scored winning goals in our past two Premier League fixtures, away to Norwich and at home to West Ham – and is a shoe-in to start at Watford Saturday evening.

The Senegalese has 17 goals in total this term, including 13 in the PL – meaning he’s still with an outside chance of winning the Golden Boot he, Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared last term.

It’s team titles he’ll be far more concerned about though – with the Reds hoping to add the FA Cup and another Champions League to the Premier League, which is basically already ours.