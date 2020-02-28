The PFA Team of the Year should be 10 Liverpool players and De Bruyne – Martin Samuel

Martin Samuel has penned a column in the Daily Mail in which he’s suggested the PFA team of the Year should essentially be Liverpool’s starting XI plus Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

The Reds have played 27, won 26 and drawn once so far in what’s been a jaw-droppingly impressive season domestically.

In fact, no other team in the history of European football has started so well – proving Jurgen Klopp’s side is already an iconic one.

There are a number of players who are absolutely certain to make the PFA TOTY already. Alisson will get the nod between the sticks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson surely guarantees themselves.

Jordan Henderson, the favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award, will get in, too – with Sadio Mane also a shoe-in.

We reckon Roberto Firmino’s numbers (he only has eight goals) may stand against him – with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy competing with Mo Salah for the Golden Boot.

And we also think Fabinho’s injury and the fact Gini Wijnaldum’s best work is done quietly may stand against them – proving a spot next to Henderson and De Bruyne in midfield.

We’d like the team to be straight Reds, but can see it actually looking like this upon announcement: Alisson; Trent, Virg, Gomez, Robbo; Henderson, De Bruyne, Grealish; Mane, Aubameyang, Aguero