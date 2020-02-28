(Video) Keita and Mane bicker about best African player – Sadio says Naby must wait 8 years

Our readers who can understand French will probably enjoy this a little more, but it’s a nice piece of content nonetheless!

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita recently gave an interview to Canal+ and it’s obvious how good friends they are – even if you can’t understand every word is said.

EOTK follower @Florian_RF9 kindly translated for us, and explained that Mane and Keita are arguing about who’ll be the African Player of the Year in 2020.

Keita says he’ll win it – but Mane reminds him that he had to wait for Mo Salah to collect the gong in consecutive years and it’s now his turn for an extended run – stating his friend Keita can win it once he turns 33!