(Video) Klopp jokes about Matip’s hilarious acting cameo

Jurgen Klopp today told a press-conference that he was very proud of the players that appeared in a recent viral video released by LFCTV.

Joel Matip plays up to the stereotype of a boring German (we know he’s Cameroonian, but was born in and lived his whole life in Germany) hilariously – delivering deadpan facts about coconuts with aplomb.

Klopp said, “For a lot of people I think it was the first time they ever heard Joel Matip speak!” and thinking about it – he’s not far off!

The centre-back isn’t one of those who craves the limelight and very rarely gives interviews – but it was great to see his comedy genius in the clip.

You can check some of it out below!