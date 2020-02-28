(Video) Klopp speaks Timo Werner: Striker loving Liverpool is ‘positive’

Jurgen Klopp has discussed Timo Werner’s recent comments in which the German spoke up a potential Liverpool switch.

“I have nothing to say [about a transfer] but I prefer when players talk about us it’s something positive!” Klopp said.

“From that point of view it’s obviously nice, but that’s all there is to say.”

The Athletic recently said the forward wants an Anfield switch and will reject Barcelona and Manchester United should we firm up our interest.

Klopp’s lack of a denial here is pretty telling, we hope. The Athletic report says a deal must be done by April due to the expiration of the release-clause, so let’s hope we can get it finalised!