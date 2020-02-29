“Hopefully Gomez isn’t out for long” – some LFC fans react to Lovren’s performance v. Watford

Dejan Lovren had a game to forget as Watford unexpectedly ended Liverpool’s 18-game winning streak in the Premier League at Vicarage Road.

Joe Gomez was left out of the squad to face the Hornets as a precaution, but some Reds supporters on social media have called for his return as soon as possible.

The Croatian international was far from effective as Gomez’s stand-in, and Jurgen Klopp will perhaps be wondering why he didn’t go for Joel Matip instead.

Lovren was arguably at fault for two of Watford’s goal as the hosts humbled the near-certain 2019/20 Premier League Champions in front of their fans.

In truth, blame for the result cannot sit solely at the No.6’s feet as his team-mates simply weren’t at the races either – even Virigl van Dijk was far from perfect.

Jordan Henderson is also still missing from the squad through an injury, and our recent performances suggest the skipper may contribute more to the team than what can be quantified.

But Lovren was – by far – the standout worst performer for Liverpool at Vicarage Road, and some fans on Twitter have made their thoughts heard. Take a look at some of the Tweets below:

Think this is the last time we’ll ever see Lovren in a Liverpool shirt. He just isn’t good enough. Hopefully Gomez isn’t out for long. — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson_916) February 29, 2020

How Lovren started over Matip is beyond me… — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 29, 2020

Hurry up and come back, lovren is totally & utterly useless. My gran mother could defend better than that clown🤡 — Paulie Paul (@jungleman37) February 29, 2020

Hate to say it but this is entirely Lovren’s fault — ames (@sbhez) February 29, 2020

Hope he never plays for this club again — Franks (@MattFranks94) February 29, 2020

Can’t believe just one game of Gomez being replaced by Lovren has single-handedly led to the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten run — Michael C (@voxmichaeli) February 29, 2020

Lovren getting hammered, been awful, but so has everyone! — JFT96 (@NBoycott) February 29, 2020

I’d be quite happy to never see Lovren in a Liverpool kit ever again. We’d have done better playing Matip or Fabinho in cb. He’s useless!! — Nia Woodward (@NiaWoodward) February 29, 2020