Kevin De Bruyne can’t help but admit Liverpool “deserve” to be Premier League champions

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has conceded that Liverpool will be worthy Premier League champions this season, with the Citizens sitting 22 points adrift and the Reds needing just 12 points from 11 games to get it over the line.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are closing in on a first domestic title for the club in 30 years, and a drop off in form from City this season saw us scream ahead in the title race before it even really began.

“We’re performing well but we’ve lost too many points,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.“It feels a bit like the first season with Pep where we were playing good football but we were making too many errors.

“There are games where you think you are fully in control and then the last five or 10 minutes, we basically gave it away and in this period where Liverpool are not dropping any points, every point you drop is too much.

“Even if we did better, I think the way Liverpool are performing this year and winning basically everything, they deserve to win and be champions again.”

Purely speculation on my part, but the Belgian’s comments are bound to raise eyebrows all over the North West of England, with City now out of the next two Champions League seasons after being found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

Sky Sports honcho Kaveh Solhekol reckons some of City’s star players will be keeping one eye on the exit door at the Etihad, as per the Express, and perhaps Anfield could be a suitable destination for De Bruyne?

Obviously I’m just chatting wham, and there is no real reason to think about a potential transfer, but when the midfielder comes out with comments like he has so quickly after the FFP news, it’s going to prompt this kind of chat.