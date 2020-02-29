Klopp says LFC must learn from West Ham scare but maintains there’s zero complacency in the team

Liverpool were given a scare by West Ham last week, as the Hammers threatened to shatter our winning streak in the Premier League at Anfield.

The visitors were holding on to a 2-1 lead in the second half, but two late goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane handed the Reds all three points.

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, 22 points clear of Manchester City, and could be forgiven for taking the foot off the gas, but Jurgen Klopp claims that isn’t happening.

“I didn’t know it was the first time since Villa, but the boys reacted well and that’s the only thing we have to know,” he’s quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“It doesn’t mean we want to go one goal down again to get started. It was just a situation on that day. Some people used the word complacency, that they saw glimpses of that. I didn’t see that at all.

“It’s a long season and the concentration level can drop from time to time in all teams, in games and between games. How much the boys fight for a result is exceptional.

“There is no fear about anything, but we also don’t take it for granted that there will just be one or two goals up.”

You could argue the Reds’ form has dropped in recent weeks, with the West Ham wobbler and an unfortunate 1-0 loss away from home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

But a fluke goal from Saul in the opening moments, and then 90 minutes of ferocious defending from the Spaniards, doesn’t really paint a true picture of our performance on the night.

Liverpool have a chance to make things right in a couple of weeks as Atleti make the trip to Anfield – the venue that saw the slaughtering of La Liga giants Barcelona last season.

The red cauldron will be thirsty for more blood on what could be another famous Champions League night for the Reds. Anything other than a win simply isn’t an option for Klopp’s men.