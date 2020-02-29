“Our target is to imitate them” – City boss Guardiola raves about Klopp’s “extraordinary” Liverpool

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, 22 points clear of reigning Champions Manchester City. It’s been a truly incredible season for the Reds as we’ve simply ran away with the title before a race could even begin.

City boss Pep Guardiola, who will be hoping to pick up the Carabao Cup this weekend against lowly Aston Villa, has nothing but nice things to say about Champions-elect Liverpool right now.

“Liverpool have been extraordinary. We can learn from them. Our target is to imitate them,” the Spaniard told the Daily Mail. “But more important than that is trying to be there in the other competitions.”

These comments from Pep are even more interesting when you consider the attitude of a certain Stuart Brennan; the MEN reporter claimed that Jurgen Klopp had torn up his ‘blueprint’ and is now simply copying Pep.

MORE: Baffling Brennan accuses Klopp of ‘tearing up his blueprint, dropping his principles’ and copying Guardiola

I think it’s time for Brennan to wind his neck right in.

Those quotes from Guardiola are a brilliant compliment though, and it shows a lot of respect for Klopp, it’s never a bad thing to take a look at what your rivals are doing and appreciate greatness.

Liverpool were taught that tough lesson throughout the last few decades as we saw Manchester United win everything in sight while we struggled to keep hold of our star players.