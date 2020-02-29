Physio: ‘Let’s go for a run’ … Keita: ‘I like eggs’

Sadio Mane has revealed details of a mishap at Melwood which will surely leave Naby Keita with egg on his face.

I’d just like to preface this article by saying it’s incredible for anyone to learn a second language, and I applaud efforts made by people like Keita to settle into new environments.

The Senegalese superstar has explained how his team-mate’s English isn’t coming along as well as he thinks it is.

Mane has revealed that Keita informed a physio of his love for eggs when asked to try going for a run.

“Naby [Keita] doesn’t speak English very well,” Sadio told Canal+ (translation via LFCTransferRoom). “A week ago, Naby was having breakfast, the Physio came and said: ‘We’re going to try to go around the field.’

“And Naby replied: ‘Yeah I like eggs.’ I told Naby: ‘You tell me you understand English but you say: ‘I like my eggs.’”

Unreal. It’s like something from a comedy sketch, I can’t imagine the reaction from the players who overheard what Keita said. I bet the physio didn’t know what to say!

With that being said, it is a little concerning that the Guinean hasn’t picked up more English – he knew he was joining Liverpool a year before he arrived, and he’s now into his second season at Anfield.

As I said earlier – I respect anyone learning a new language, but three years is surely enough to know the basics to get by at work.