Sadio Mane says he wants to win the Premier League; doesn’t care about personal awards

Liverpool are storming towards the Premier League title, with just 12 points being required before Jordan Henderson can practice his tippy-toeing.

Winger Sadio Mane says he didn’t know the winners of the League were each given medals, but he doesn’t care because he’s only interested in the big piece of silverware for the whole club.

“I heard yesterday that if we win the league, we will have a medal,” Mane told BBC World Service. “I never knew that happened, but I don’t care about medals.”

Mane finished as a runner-up last season and, despite the Reds being so far clear that they could win the title in March, the 27-year-old says his side’s domestic dominance this term “has not been easy“.

“Easy? Oh, I wish,” he said. “We know the Premier League is the best league in the world and every single game you have to give 100% if you want to win.

“It’s what we always try and I think it’s working very well but we have to keep working hard to get what we want. Our target from the beginning was to win the league, so if we win it, it will be great for the club and for the fans.”

It’s nice to hear that Mane will put the wants of the team ahead of his own – too often in football, we see some player’s ego go to their head an it ruins them. I’m glad this won’t likely be the case with the winger.

It’s intriguing that Sadio didn’t know about the Premier League medals – had he not watched any of the trophy lifts over the years?! Either way, he’ll find out very soon that players do indeed get given a medal.

A win against Watford this weekend will put the Reds in a place where three more wins (nine points) would be enough to secure the English crown.