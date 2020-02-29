Swansea fan explains why Brewster is one of greatest ever loan signings

Rhian Brewster scored his fourth goal of the Championship season from nine appearances for Swansea today.

The youngster is on loan with the Welsh side for the remainder of the campaign, and it appears he’s really starting to find his feet.

According to Swansea fan Ashley James on Twitter – Brewster has been terrific to date – working his socks off and providing serious moments of quality to boot.

This tweet has got plenty of traction from Reds as a result:

Rhian Brewster might go down as my favourite ever loan player. He scores goals. Works his ass off. Plays like he actually gives a fuck. And – most importantly – he’s a massive shithouse who thrives off being a wind-up merchant. Top, top bloke. — Ashley (@ASHiLEYjAMES) February 29, 2020

Brewster has one of the hardest jobs in world football – as if he wants to make a name for himself at Liverpool – he has to eventually win game-time ahead of the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Considering Timo Werner may also arrive in the summer, the striker needs to be absolutely exceptional on loan to convince Jurgen Klopp he’s ready for a Liverpool opportunity.

Whether an extended one will ever arrive remains to be seen – but all Brewster can do is the business at Swansea – and it’s great to see their fans have taken to him.