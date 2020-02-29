(Video) Alisson pulls off brilliant double save to deny certain Deeney goal

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he makes the difficult look absolutely effortless between the sticks for Liverpool.

Watford were making a charge to take the lead against the Reds at Vicarage Road on Saturday night, with captain Troy Deeney firing a succession of efforts at Alisson.

The Brazilian spilled the first save, but was able to get his hands on the second attempt – the ball was then put out of play by Trent Alexander-Arnold for a corner-kick.

