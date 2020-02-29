(Video) Brewster bags beautiful half-volley for Swansea to make it 4 goals in 9 games

Rhian Brewster has hit the ground running at Swansea, with four goals in his first nine appearances.
The Swan were down 1-0 against Blackburn, before the Liverpool striker hit a peach of a half-volley into the bottom-left corner.
Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled to see Brewster doing so well on loan, with pre-season ahead of 2020/21 being an opportunity for the youngster to prove he’s ready to make the step up.
Take a watch of Brewster’s latest goal for Swansea below (via Championship Productions):
Brewster goal for Swansea today
Greenwood could never pic.twitter.com/nZy3LsJnqz
— 6 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) February 29, 2020
