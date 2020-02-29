(Video) Deeney somehow escapes red card for horrific challenge on Trent

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was arguably lucky to finish the half at Vicarage Road as Troy Deeney tried to rearrange the young Scouser’s shins.

The Watford captain was late in making a challenge on the full-back, and his studs smashed up against Trent’s right leg.

The defender was writhing in pain after the incident, he eventually got up and cracked on with things, but the match officials didn’t even recognise the dangerous tackle as a foul.

The main thing – luckily, Trent didn’t pick up an injury and was able to go in at half-time with seemingly no issue.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):