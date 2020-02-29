(Video) Gary Neville pops champagne after Liverpool loss, despite United being 38 points behind

Liverpool were awful today, which means all of our rivals feel the need to come out of their shells.

Watford won 3-0, which led Gary Neville to pop a bottle of champagne.

We’d like to remind the Manchester United fan that his team is literally 38 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and that one defeat to Watford doesn’t disregard the fact we’re going to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal fans have been just as painful – stating that this result is proof the Invincibles were a better side.

Liverpool now simply have to react. It’s a serious wake-up call – but Bournemouth next Saturday gives us a chance to sort it out.