(Video) James Pearce: “I’d be surprised if Timo Werner didn’t come to Liverpool”

As each day goes by, it looks more and more likely that Timo Werner will be joining Liverpool in the near future.

Not only has the player flirted with the Reds on two occasions, but Jurgen Klopp also said his comments were a positive – with Italian reporter Nico Schira stating a contract has already been tabled.

Now, the most trusted Liverpool FC journalist around, James Pearce of The Athletic, had said he’d “be surprised if Timo Werner didn’t come to Liverpool.”

Take a watch of the video below (via TV 2 Sporten):