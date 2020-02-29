(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s deadpan reaction to the day Liverpool finally had a shocker

Liverpool had won 18 matches on the trot until this trip to Vicarage Road today.

But for whatever reason, the Reds were abysmal against the relegation battlers today and fully deserved to lose.

Dejan Lovren replaced Joe Gomez in the backline and was dreadful, but in fairness, none of his team-mates were up to much either.

Importantly, we’re 22 points clear and are still nailed on to win the title – providing we don’t play like this until the summer!

Jurgen Klopp was as confused as us during the game, following Watford’s third goal – as you can see in the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: