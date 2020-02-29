(Video) LFC-supporting Wigan starlet celebrates against Man Utd with ‘six times’ gesture

Sean McGurk, a 16-year-old midfielder for Wigan U18s, scored against Manchester United last night at Old Trafford and had something he wanted to tell the home fans.

The young Englishman is a Liverpool fan, and opted to remind the Mancs of just how many European Cups the Reds have won in their history.

Bournemouth loanee Harry Wilson gestured ‘five times’ to United fans a couple of years ago, after scoring against them for Derby, but we’ve added another title since then – twice as many as our bitter rivals.

And now McGurk is the latest to rub salt in the wounds.

Take a watch of the video below (via Latics TV):