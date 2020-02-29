(Video) Liverpool fan thinks he’s spotted the moment Trent injured Gomez

Sadly, the brilliant Joe Gomez is absent today v Watford with a minor fitness concern – as the club have reported – meaning Dejan Lovren is starting alongside Virgil van Dijk at Vicarage Road.

The fact there is no specific explanation of Gomez’s issue has led to speculation, including this suggestion that an unfortunate moment for the centre-back in training could’ve been the issue!

As you can see in the LFCTV clip, Trent Alexander-Arnold clips the ball into his team-mate’s most painful region – much to the delight of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who delivered a ten count!

All jokes aside – let’s hope Gomez is back very soon. He’s been sensational this season and the sooner he’s back alongside Virgil van Dijk the better.