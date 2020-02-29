(Video) “Not like Jurgen, he is a master!” – Pep admits he can’t hug like Klopp

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come out to say the Citizens aren’t getting panicked over any potential Coronavirus infections.

The Spaniard claims that not only are players shaking hands, they’re also hugging. Pep says he’s a lover of hugs, but admits that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the “master” of that.

It’s actually cute how much respect Pep and Klopp have for each other – it’s a modern-day version of the Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho rivalry, but with a lot more jokes!

Take a watch of the video below (via B/R Football):