‘Weirdest transfer announcement…’ Rb Leipzig respond to Liverpool loss with Werner meme and many Reds react

Liverpool were abysmal today against Watford and were fully deserved losers at Vicarage Road.

The scoreline was 3-0 but in truth, it could have been much worse from what was an utterly bizarre performance considering we’d previously gone 26 wins and one draw from 27 matches.

After the game, there was naturally a huge reaction from the footballing world – including Rb Leipzig – who tweeted a gif of Timo Werner pulling a funny face – clearly in regards to the recent transfer rumours.

A Liverpool fan responded declaring the tweet as the ‘weirdest transfer announcement ever’ and the Rb Leipzig account doubled down with another meme!

We’re not the type to push for transfers following a freak result, and truly believe the current crop deserve our full support – and need it – so they can bounce back next weekend.

But Werner’s transfer looks increasingly inevitable, which will be a nice boost ahead of the new campaign.

First though, there’s a Premier League to win.