“A lesson for everybody” – Pearson lauds “gracious” Klopp after Watford beat Liverpool

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Watford in the Premier League over the weekend, with the Hornets humbling the Reds by hitting them for three with no reply.

There was not a single good performer on the pitch for the Reds, with captain Jordan Henderson’s absence seemingly hitting harder than we could have first suspected.

Nigel Pearson has praised Jurgen Klopp’s response after the full-time whistle. “Well, look, he was very, very gracious. I think there’s a lesson for everybody,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports (via the Metro).

“When you’re in the sort of position that they’re in, I think he showed a lot of dignity, I think he showed a lot of humility and he just congratulated us.

“Fair play to him for doing that. Let’s be honest, they are an incredible team and he’s done an amazing job there. It doesn’t matter what exactly it is that’s said, I think what is more important is that somebody in his position is able to show respect to his peers.

“He comes out of yesterday, I think, with an awful lot of positives and so do his players by the way, who were very gracious in defeat as well.”

Sometimes you simply have to hold your hands up and say ‘we were beaten’ – and that was definitely the case at Vicarage Road. Ignoring the U23s getting thrashed by Aston Villa in the Cup, the last time we suffered such a heavy defeat was away at the Nou Camp.

In truth, Liverpool haven’t got anything to worry about – we’re 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with another 12 points being all that is required for us to secure the title.