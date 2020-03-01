Henderson met with Man Utd & Arsenal before joining LFC, according to Damien Comolli

Former Liverpool Director of Football Damien Comolli has revealed that club captain Jordan Henderson met with Manchester United and Arsenal, before joining the Reds.

Hendo arrived at Anfield in 2011 and has been a permanent name in the senior squad since. In 2015, the midfielder inherited the armband from the departing Steven Gerrard and hasn’t looked back.

Before he pulled on the famous red shirt of Liverpool, the skipper met with Manchester United and Arsenal – as revealed by former DoF Comolli (via LFCTransferRoom) – but it was only Anfield he wanted.

Comolli (Liverpool for Director of Football): "He [Henderson] had a meeting with Man United, and with Arsenal but very early he said ‘for me it’s Liverpool and nothing else’. …The day I got sacked they told me I had made a big mistake on Jordan and he was a waste of money." pic.twitter.com/Ldo2gKwQSf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 29, 2020

It’s a great story surrounding Henderson, he joined the club as a promising, yet relatively unknown, 21-year-old midfielder from Sunderland and has gone on to cement himself in history.

The captain has lifted the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup – and he’ll have the Premier League trophy aloft his head in two months’ time.

To think Henderson could have ended up at Arsenal or (shudders) United is awful. Liverpool is the right club for the England international – in London or Manchester, he may not have been given the patience that was shown by the Reds over the years.