Klopp believes LFC are now “free” to play football again after ‘invincible’ run comes to an end

Liverpool’s unbeaten streak in the Premier League come to a crashing end against Watford last night as the Hornets put three past the Reds with no reply.

It was a shock result, but Jurgen Klopp believes the ‘invincible’ run coming to an end can be a good thing for his team. The boss claimed the players aren’t paying attention to records anyway and are just trying to rack up as many points as possible.

The loss to Watford now means the streak is over and journalists can stop asking the lads about Arsenal’s Premier League record. “I don’t think you can break records because you want to,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“You break records when you’re 100% focused on what you want to do, whether it’s running a marathon or whatever. You have to perform and the boys did that in winning the games.

“Tonight we were not good enough. It’s not now a plus for me that we look back years later and think Liverpool nearly did it. That’s not my main concern. You can’t change it.

“We were going to lose a game at some time, and we didn’t wait for it but it was clear it would happen. Tonight it happened and I see it rather positive that we got close to these records.

“Now we can play free football again and don’t have to try to get a record. We just have to try to win football games again, and that’s what we will do.”

Fair play to the boss for finding a positive in getting slapped 3-0 by Watford, but I do think he’s right in saying that everyone will now be able to move on from us potentially going ‘invincible’ this season.

Even though we are still an incredible 22 points clear at the top of the table, it seemed as if the media were getting obsessed with the idea that we could go the entire season without registering a defeat.

The celebrations from rival fans on social media tells you everything you need to know about their thoughts on Liverpool potentially going unbeaten all season – and you can’t blame them, we’d be the same if it were Manchester United!