Lawro can see the positive in Liverpool’s unbeaten run coming to an end

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes there is one positive to take from Watford ending the Reds’ unbeaten run in the Premier League over the weekend.

Lawro believes that Jurgen Klopp and the squad will now be able to play with more freedom, and simply focus on winning the title, with trying to go ‘invincible’ likely playing on their minds.

Even though there was an outpouring of reactions on social media, Liverpool remain 22 points clear at the top of the table and still need just 12 points from ten games to secure the elusive piece of silverware.

MORE: Klopp believes LFC are now “free” to play football again after ‘invincible’ run comes to an end

The unfortunate result against Watford will be nothing more than a small bump in the road for the Reds. “In one way it’s almost like because everyone keeps going on about this record thank goodness that’s out of the way,“ Lawrenson said on LFC TV (as per Inside Futbol).

“Now we can completely forget about answering the questions on breaking the record and you’ve got to do this. The only thing we’ve got to do is win the league.”

Fair play to Lawro for finding a positive in getting slapped 3-0 by the Hornets, but I do think he’s right in saying that everyone will now be able to move on from us potentially going ‘invincible’ this season.

Our next game in the Premier League is at Anfield against relegation-threatened Bournemouth. Three points at home and we’re still on course to win the title ahead of the last month of fixtures.