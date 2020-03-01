LFC’s record this season ‘does embarrass’ the rest of the Premier League – John Cross

Even though we’ve just lost 3-0 to Watford, Liverpool’s form in the Premier League this season cannot be overstated. The Reds have won all but two games, and need just 12 points to secure the title.

Our next game is against relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Anfield, and yet another three points at home would put us just three wins away from getting our hands on the trophy.

Chief football writer at the Daily Mirror, John Cross, reckons we’ve embarrassed the rest of the league this season, with our scintillating form. “[Liverpool’s record in the Premier League this season] does embarrass the rest of the league,” he said in Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement.

“We are watching the best team of the Premier League era. Football evolves and they’re taking it to a whole new level. As brilliant as they have been, for other teams not to have responded is poor.

“I’ve been disappointed in City’s title defence. Last year was brilliant as they went toe-to-toe and in any other year, Liverpool win it by streets.”

In Manchester City’s best-ever Premier League season they registered 100 points, Liverpool are still capable of totting up 109 this season, so Cross has a point when he says we’d ‘win it by streets’ any other year.

On the us embarrassing the rest of the league – a fun fact: other than City, every other club in the division is closer to the relegation zone than they are to Liverpool.