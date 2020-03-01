Liverpool intensify pursuit of Adam Lallana replacement Todd Cantwell – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in plucking Todd Cantwell from Carrow Road in the summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming we’re now ‘front-runners’ for the midfielder.

As cited by Sports Mole, The Athletic also state that the Reds are ready to ‘step up’ their bid for the Norwich City star with Anfield exits looking likely for Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri.

MORE: Leicester approach Lallana to fight off interest from Spurs & Arsenal – report

Cantwell is an attacking midfielder who prefers to play on the left and is noted for his defensive contribution by WhoScored. This willingness to pitch in with the defensive side of the game is surely one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp has reportedly taken an interest in him.

If he was to join us, he’d surely be expected to offer depth as opposed to be pushing the likes of Gini Wijnaldum or Sadio Mane for a starting spot.

The same report tips Cantwell to replace Lallana at Liverpool who – as per Sky Sports – is subject of interest from Leicester City. The former Southampton captain has had a good run with the Reds, and helped us win the Champions League last season, so he’ll be remembered fondly by supporters.