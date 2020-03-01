(Video) “Congratulations Watford – that should be the headline” – LFC boss Klopp gracious in defeat

Liverpool were beaten by Watford in the Premier League last night by a score-line of 3-0, and all the focus is on the Reds missing out on completing an ‘invincibles’ run.

Jurgen Klopp believes more attention should be given to the Hornets’ performance against the likely Premier League champions.

Ignoring the U23s getting thrashed by Aston Villa in the Cup, the last time we suffered such a heavy defeat was away at the Nou Camp.

Sometimes you simply have to hold your hands up and say ‘we were beaten’ – and that was definitely the case at Vicarage Road.

Take a watch of the video below (via Hayters TV):