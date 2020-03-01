(Video) Deeney admits he targeted “weaker of the two” Lovren in Watford’s shock win v. LFC

Troy Deeney put in a great overall performance against Liverpool as the Horents thrashed the Premier League leaders 3-0 in front of their home crowd.

Dejan Lovren started in place of Joe Gomez in the heart of the Reds’ defence, and some fans on social media blamed the No.6 for the result, but none of our players can say they had a good game.

Deeney admitted, in his post-match comments, that he did target Lovren as he’s the “weaker of the two” alongside Virgil van Dijk – a tactic that clearly paid off.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):