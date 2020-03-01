(Video) “It’s not acceptable” – van Dijk insists LFC will bounce back after Watford defeat

The Premier League was shook last night as Watford beat Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road, after the Reds went on an unreal 18-game winning streak.

In truth – the Hornets were the better team on the night, and they thoroughly deserved their victory, but Virgil van Dijk has claimed it was a freak result.

The centre-half wasn’t happy in his post-match interview, but did explain that Liverpool will bounce back after the “unacceptable” battering.

The Reds are up against Chelsea in the FA Cup next – an opportunity to restore the smiles on fans’ faces.

