(Video) Travelling LFC fans at Vicarage Road in fine voice after first defeat of the season

Liverpool were surprisingly beaten by Watford in the Premier League last night, bringing our impressive ‘invincible’ run to a crashing end.

It was bound to happen – we’d gone an entire calendar year without registering a defeat, but getting through a season without losing a single game is ludicrously difficult.

Arsenal will remain the only club in the Premier League era to have done so – at least for one more year.

But Liverpool fans inside Vicarage Road didn’t need their spirits lifted after the game as they were still in fine voice, cheering on their heroes who are still well on course to deliver the title.

