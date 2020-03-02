Arsenal Invincible Lauren goes viral on Twitter after Liverpool’s loss to Watford – as weird celebrations continue

Arsenal’s biggest achievement of the season is that Liverpool have failed to go the Premier League season unbeaten, it seems.

The Gunners got over 370,000 likes from their fans after Watford’s 3-0 win, which was thoroughly deserved at Vicarage Road after the Reds simply failed to turn up on Saturday…

In 2003/04, Arsenal didn’t lose a game domestically – but didn’t win in Europe and actually didn’t even break the 90-point barrier after drawing 12 matches.

On top of the club’s tweet, former right-back Lauren weighed in – only offering us congratulations via a PS!

We became legends.

We still are… and remain unbeaten! 😉

Because we are @Arsenal. 🔴⚪ (PS: Congrats on your extraordinary record, @LFC) pic.twitter.com/AwWwkALSKQ — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) February 29, 2020

If celebrating a Watford win over a team 42 points ahead of you is what is considered success nowadays, the fair play!

Liverpool of course have to now turn it around as quickly as possible.

We face Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening, before hosting Bournemouth at Anfield – in what is a game we’ll surely expect to win given our recent record against the Cherries.