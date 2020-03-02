Klopp promises we’ll see a different Liverpool ‘in the next games’

Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will bounce back following the dreadful performance and deserved defeat to Watford on Saturday evening.

The Hornets won 3-0 and the scoreline flattered us if anything.

To a man, Liverpool were horrendous – and it’s the first time a team leading the English top flight has lost to a team in the relegation zone by such a scoreline in 35 years.

“We’ve never estimated the situation wrongly, we never thought it’s easy,” Klopp said, reported by This is Anfield.

“These boys are working constantly extremely hard. It’s just the result of how the boys played.

“But of course sometimes a little knock is important. So I don’t see anything negative in it. From time to time if you are not good enough you need to see effect.

“So restart. Maybe the longer the run goes maybe it becomes more important. But I didn’t see that today. Now it is over.

“We can start again with whatever we did before. And we will. We cannot say now we will react in this way or that. We have to show it in the next games.”

Liverpool play Chelsea on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge – and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of team Klopp deploys at this stage of the competition – especially as it looks like our best players badly need to find rhythm.

On Saturday it’s Bournemouth at home, before we host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Three games in three different competitions that could very much define what happens towards the end of our season.

If we’re to win the title and break records on the way, as well as maybe add another cup to the legendary season,we’ll need to make sure Vicarage Road horror-show was a one off.