Lovren says Liverpool felt ‘ashamed’ and explains how Klopp’s dressing-room reaction let them know he wasn’t happy

Dejan Lovren had an absolute stinker against Watford on Saturday evening – and was probably the worst of a bad bunch at Vicarage Road.

However, his team-mates were not up to much either, with the forwards creating literally zero opportunities and the midfielders offering zilch as well – but also getting outfought – something Jurgen Klopp will have despised.

Lovren has explained how the performance will act as a wake-up call for the rest of the season.

“It’s strange, to be honest. It hurts, really hurts,” Lovren told the Echo. “A defeat is a defeat but, you know, this was strange.

“Right from the beginning until the end, it was missing the usual things that we have. We deserved to lose. Maybe it is a wake-up call for us.

“If you look back at the last couple of games, the result was there and we got the performance that we needed but… I think this was a proper wake-up call to everyone.