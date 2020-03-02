Noel Gallagher goes in on LFC fans, forgetting how he embarrassed himself last time: ‘They’re terrible winners; worse losers’

Noel Gallagher has spoken about Liverpool after Manchester City won the Carabao Cup yesterday.

The former Oasis guitarist always delivers sly jabs about us in the press, and made a right fool of himself pre-season – by predicting we wouldn’t get near his team in the Premier League.

Considering the 22-point gap, he wasn’t far off, in truth.

“Liverpool, for all their fans crowing, have been the best team in England once in 30 years,” Gallagher told talkSPORT.

“You’ve got to wear it off that lot, they are terrible winners; worse losers but bad winners as well.

“But they’ve been the best team once in 30 years and we’ve got to try and emulate them in Europe, somehow.

“We are getting closer and destiny is driving us to play them in the final; for some reason I can just see it, and in Istanbul as well.

“That would be a terrible thing for everybody’s mental health if we had to go and play them.

“But I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Hopefully this latest Gallagher rant will be something we speak about in six months’ time, just as the last one was…

If we do play City in the Champions League Final, it would be an absolutely enormous occasion and one that will stop the footballing world.

We’d suggest City and Liverpool are the two best sides on the planet right now, so it’d be a fitting climax to the season.

First though, we need to get past Atletico Madrid, which considering we lost the first-leg 1-0, is no mean feat – especially as we’ve not played well since the winter break.

Still, it’s big European nights that get this Liverpool side to perform at its best.