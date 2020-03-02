Pep delivers sly dig to Liverpool after City win Carabao Cup

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup yesterday, after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Their run through the competition has been ridiculously easy – and in truth – most of their recent domestic cup wins have been gifted to them by kind cup draws.

After all, they have the deepest and most expensively assembled squad of all time – so when they rotate in the FA Cup and League Cup it has less effect than when Liverpool literally play the U23s.

“It’s remarkable, from the last nine titles to win eight,” Guardiola said on the back of his recent Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield successes, as quoted by the Express. “It would be so difficult for anyone to do it again,” he added – before hinting that Liverpool may find next year tough – as City have this.

“Not just for us but for our opponents, too. When you have a team that’s incredible in the Premier League, so many champions drop after winning the league…”

The fact Liverpool got 97 points last season, finished second, but have come back to a point where not winning the Premier League is basically inconceivable, is a testament to our mentality and suggests we’ll keep going next year, too.

In City’s League Cup victory, they played Preston, Southampton, Oxford, United and Aston Villa – so really – it would have been weird if they didn’t win the competition.

Liverpool had to concede the League Cup as we were literally in Qatar winning the World Club Cup – but have so far beaten Everton and Shrewsbury with our kids in the FA Cup.

We face Chelsea tomorrow evening – and it’ll be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp keeps faith with the youngsters or tries to play some of his first-team back into form.